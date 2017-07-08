Ranbir Kapoor on removing Govinda from Jagga Jasoos: Irresponsible, unfair to cast a legend and not give justice to his role

Ranbir Kapoor accepted full responsibility for removing Govinda’s scene. Ranbir Kapoor accepted full responsibility for removing Govinda’s scene.

Govinda, yesterday took to Twitter and expressed his agitation against Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor for chopping off his sequences in Jagga Jasoos. Today when Ranbir Kapoor was asked to tell his side of the story behind why Govinda said what he said against him and Basu, Ranbir replied by saying that it was unfortunate that they had to chop off Govinda’s track and took full responsibility for his and Basu’s mistake.

To this Ranbir said, “Unfortunately the entire track has been chopped off; it is our fault, Basu and mine. We had started this film very prematurely, without a complete script. The character had completely changed, and the film was taking so long. It is very irresponsible, and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not give justice to his role. It is very unfortunate the way things panned out. We are apologetic, but it is for the best for the film that we had to cut that track out.”

Govinda through a series of tweets, had expressed his anger with the makers of Jagga Jasoos. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for Govinda and that’s how the film was remembered for three years. I was unwell and on drips but still, I travelled to South Africa and did my shoot. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount, made no contracts. I gave full respect to Kapoor family. I did the film because he is my senior’s son. I was told I will get the script.”

