Ranbir Kapoor was ‘forced’ to come on Koffee With Karan? Here’s what the actor said

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan has always managed to get actors in trouble as whatever they say on the show becomes headlines the very next day. While actors do not really like that, they still maker their presence felt on the show because of KJo. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, everybody sat on the hot couch for a conversation with Karan. However, recently in an interview to a channel, the Jagga Jasoos actor revealed that he was forced to be on the show.

“You know Karan so well and he makes you so comfortable and you are chatting with him and you don’t realise there are a billion people taking every word of yours seriously and that you are going to get screwed for it later. I am tired of Koffee with Karan. I was forced this season. I told Karan I don’t want to come in and me and Anushka were actually going to protest and get the film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. It’s not right,” said Ranbir Kapoor.

It surely surprises us and his fans because as his appearance on the show with Ranveer was being touted as one of the best episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 5.

On the work front, Ranbir’s latest outing as an actor and his debut production Jagga Jasoos failed to perform at the box office. However, people are gearing up to watch him in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which is scheduled for release later this year.

