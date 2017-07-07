Ranbir Kapoor on Katrina Kaif: Don’t think I can miss her. I need her in my life

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Jagga Jasoos.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have been able to maintain a dignified silence on their break-up. The two parted ways in 2015 after being together for six years. There is a lot of speculations about their new-found chemistry during the promotions of their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. While they faced constant and indirect queries about their relationships, Ranbir and Katrina have eluded all of it surrounding their personal lives. Yet, they surprised their fans when they looked comfortable during the first promotional event of Jagga Jasoos.

There were also reports that the two didn’t get along well during the making of Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos that has been in the making for three years. When Ranbir was recently asked about his personal relationship with Katrina Kaif getting affected, Ranbir said that both of them never carried personal baggage to the sets.

“I have been working with Katrina since my third film – Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani. I really enjoy my creative partnership with her. The people that we are, we come with the intention to give the best to our work. I don’t think we have ever carried personal baggage to the set and that’s the way it should be. Films are an expensive medium. It’s other people’s time and money, there are hundreds of people who are dependent on you. And my relationship with Katrina, whatever has been said or written by the media or the conjectures, it has always been a very positive one. I don’t think I can miss having her in my life. I need her in my life. She has such a positive influence on me, as a person and as an actor, and she’ll continue being that. That’s what it is. There is nothing like not talking to each other or not showing up. It was a lot of hard work not just by me but also by her. She is equally as important in the film as I am. She has stood by this film for three and a half years. She is the producer of this film. I am very grateful for that partnership I have with her. I admire it,” Ranbir told India Today.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly dating a Delhi-based girl who doesn’t belong to industry.

