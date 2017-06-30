Ranbir Kapoor on Jagga Jasoos: There were moments when we thought of shelving the film altogether

Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos took almost three years to come on screen. Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos took almost three years to come on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor’s first home production Jagga Jasoos hit a series of roadblocks, resulting in its release date being pushed several times, and the actor said there were times he even thought of shelving the film. The much-ambitious musical drama, directed by Anurag Basu remained in news for its constant delays, something which brought a lot of negativity to the project.

“I had to be patient with the film. There was so much being written about it, mostly in a negative light, so to fight back these things and focus on the work was a big issue. But Basu is so much fun, it all went smoothly,” Ranbir told reporters at the trailer launch of the film last evening. When asked if there were moments he thought of shelving the project, the actor said, “Of course, we had a lot of these moments. All three of us (including co-star Katrina Kaif) used to discuss, what is happening in the film, what we should do. But in the end you have to go back to the first moment when you heard the story and were moved. If you remember that feeling as an actor, it keeps you going.”

The Tamasha star said all the negativity did affect him but added, “It’s fine, it also gives the film some publicity.” After four years in the making, when the 34-year-old actor said when he finally saw the film, he was very happy with the outcome. “Eventually, when I saw the film I thought what dada (Basu) narrated to me three and a half, four years back he has made that film. There was negativity but he still maintained his sanctity as a filmmaker and made the film,” he said. Ranbir also denied that the team had to do several re-shoots and said the only hitch was the long gaps between the schedules.

Here are a few pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif from the trailer launch of Jagga Jasoos.

“We shot for nearly 150 days and in between I did three films, Katrina did two films. So, it took time. But we didn’t re-shoot anything. Because I had put on weight shooting for Sanjay Dutt (biopic), so there was a problem but we managed it.” Jagga Jasoos is scheduled to release on July 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App