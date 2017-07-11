Ranbir Kapoor on Jagga Jasoos being a musical: I can’t sing, it’s my disadvantage as an actor

Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor feels as an actor it is always your new journey that matters, as you have to get into the next film. Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor feels as an actor it is always your new journey that matters, as you have to get into the next film.

Ranbir Kapoor is happy that Jagga Jasoos has finally shaped up and is ready for a release. He is content that the buzz surrounding the film is positive. While he is all happy, he is looking more worn out than ever, but he is also looking greatly comfortable with his co-star Katrina Kaif after their much talked about break-up. In an interview yesterday, the Barfi actor opened up about his love for the film, his way of life and his dynamic relationship with Kat.

Jagga Jasoos took three years to be made and finally it is releasing. How do you feel?

It is very different this time because of the time it has taken. A lot of hard work, our own reputation, money has gone into this film. You need a lot of patience to work with Anurag Basu, he works in complete chaos. I worked with him on Barfi before, so I was prepared for it but not for so long. When the audience comes and sees the film, they don’t see what has gone behind making the film or how hard or how long we have worked, they come and watch the film, they have to like the film, that’s about it. The adventure landscape, the thrill, but most importantly what convinced all of us to do this film was the story of the film. The story is longing for family, and I know families who come to watch the film will relate to it.

Jagga Jasoos is an official musical, but Indian musicals don’t have actors singing like they do around the world. How do you explain that?

To be honest, it’s my disadvantage as an actor. It is my shortcoming. I have tried singing, I cannot sing, however there are a few times I have sung in this film, because there are a lot of spoken words and melody was required. I just can’t be good at it, and thankfully we have singers. It is accepted that actors do not sing songs in our industry. But Jagga Jasoos is a true musical, and the thing is that the boy, my character, stammers and it is easier to sing than to talk, when you sing you don’t stammer. It is a very new concept in India, so I don’t know if it will be accepted in India.

You are a superstar but you still look quite worn out. Is there too much pressure?

Marketing tires you, you are constantly trying to sell your film. There are long hours, lots of interviews and lots of talking. It’s not something that I honestly enjoy. I’d rather be on a film set than talk about myself and my file. However, I have co-produced the film so I am enjoying this process too.

You have repeatedly spoken about how detached you are to your success and failures. What do you mean when you say that?

I think the day I am done with the shooting, I am done with the film. Because I feel that as an actor it is always your new journey that matters, you have to get into the next film, I am quite detached. But of course at a subconscious level some bits of your characters always stay with you. You always carry the emotions and anxiety of your characters. But over and above it, I am quite detached with failures and successes in my career. I have had some successes, many failures, failures have always taught me something deep about myself. So through process I have learnt acceptance. It is an advantage that I am not attached to my success and failures.

While Jagga Jasoos took a long time, it was also the time when a lot was written about your professional and personal life, mostly about the dynamics of your relationship with Katrina Kaif. Your thoughts?

You know, it used to take a toll on me earlier, in my career. But now that I have been here for ten years, I have had various experiences, I understand show business, I understand how media operates. Yes, it was a bit of a downer when so much of negativity was written, everything written about the delay, Katrina and my dynamics, but then you have to know what your purpose is as an actor. You are here for the film, you want to do good work, your work should speak for you. What is written about my personal life, good or bad, shod not matter too much. At the end of the day if people have liked my film, then I have achieved what I always wanted, it is a bonus.

Your most challenging role is still in Wake Up Sid, or there are any additions now? How attached you are to the characters you portray on-screen?

I have been that boy from wake Up Sid, so it is one of the most special films of mine. But I think the Dutt biopic is one of my most challenging films. Rockstar has been challenging too. Jagga Jasoos tried my patience, it too so long to complete that I had to surrender to my character.

I would like to believe that I have changed as a person, and as an actor, for the good. But I can’t really tell, it has been ten years since I started acting, and I am very grateful to get to do what I love, it is rare. I am here to be, I am not here to retire and hang my boots, I am desperate to do more work, find good characters, and work with more people. But the change, I guess, people around me can tell better.

Watch| Jagga Jasoos | Official Trailer |

Will we get to see you on social media?

I am quite lazy, I can’t do social media.

And what about your dad? Do you tell Rishi Kapoor to calm down when he loses it on his social media accounts?

I think my mother is doing all of that, and there are constant fights and conflicts at home because of it. Having said that my father is very honest, he considers himself as a serious citizen of this country and has an opinion on politics, entertainment or food ban, on many topical issues. He just says it, he is not hypocritical. He will say what he wants to, or what he thinks he need to say. There is no negativity in what he says. I am a hypocrite, if you ask me to talk on politics or something, I would be guarded, but he wouldn’t, and he falls into trouble a lot for it. There are constant ‘morchas’ (agitations) under his house and so many people trolling him, but he doesn’t care.

You’ve said this before that good films come to you no matter what. What do you have to say, now that you have had a mix of hits and flops?

Irrespective of successes and failures in my life, specially in the last few years I have faced more failure, I have been fortunate to work on good films and with good filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Aayan Mukherji, Karan Johar, and Anurag Basu. There are really premiere filmmakers of our country, and if they are casting me I do have a sense of belonging and confidence. I am just glad that things are not as bad as it can be.

