Ranbir Kapoor on his break-up with Katrina Kaif affecting Jagga Jasoos: If the film is good, nothing can stop it

Jagga Jasoos, which is finally releasing this Friday, has been in the news because of several delays and its lead cast – Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s relationship. It was during the shoot that the pair called the quits and Ranbir says the break-up did not affect their work as they both are professionals. “It doesn’t affect my work as I have an experience of ten years and I understand how the industry, the show business and the media runs. Negative or positive publicity is publicity. If the film is good and the content is appealing it can’t stop anything. Yes, if the audience starts hating me as a human being then it is different. They don’t want to see me on screen then that is a different case. But if they have a little engagement with me and Katrina as actors, then they will come and watch the film,” he says.

This is the third collaboration between Ranbir and Katrina. They have earlier starred in Rajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Jagga Jasoos marks the second collaboration between Ranbir and director Anurag Basu after their 2012 superhit film Barfi. Ranbir, 34, says he has a relationship of trust with Basu and they understand each other and their respective creative process.

“It is frustrating for an actor to work with ‘dada’ (Basu). As an actor you get very insecure. I have worked with him earlier, so I knew what an eccentric filmmaker he was. There is familiarity, trust… We understand each other. We understand each other’s process,” he says. The Tamasha star says not only the actors but the director has also worked hard with a lot of persistence on this musical adventure film, which has been in the making for the last three and a half years.

“It has been a challenge to stick with this film, genre and the character for three and half years. He is somebody who works really hard, wants to entertain the audience and that is very inspiring.” Jagga Jasoos has been backed by Disney and Ranbir and Basu’s Pictureshuru production.

