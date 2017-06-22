Ranbir Kapoor on break-up with Katrina Kaif: I am over it, don’t want that negativity again

New song Jhumritalaiyya to see Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif running around in baskets. New song Jhumritalaiyya to see Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif running around in baskets.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos has been in the spotlight for being one of the most awaited films in Bollywood. Be it the interesting story line, it being Ranbir’s first production venture, or starring ex-couple Ranbir and Katrina in romantic roles. Well seems like, not just us but Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan is also in awe of the project and has poured in his love and admiration to Ranbir.

Ranbir told ANI, “When the teaser came out, Shah Rukh sir was the first person to call me and Anurag dada. He was extremely excited and happy that a film like this is being made in Bollywood. I think he was also very generous with the kind of love and praise he was giving.” He added, “For us, it was a confidence boost that the King of Bollywood is saying such things for our film. So, I am very grateful to him.”

Earlier, the two were also playing around the fact that the title of Shah Rukh’s next, Jab Harry Met Sejal was suggested by Ranbir. Ranbir felt really grateful that SRK has given him his due credit and the rightfully earned the Rs 5000 with a Rs 1000 bonus. He told ANI, “I am also grateful he kept his promise and settled my long pending due! When we met at Imtiaz Ali’s party, he remembered and gave me not Rs. 5000 but Rs. 6000. He gave me a Rs. 1000 bonus! So, thank you sir!”

Talking about co-star and former girlfriend Katrina, Ranbir said, “Whatever I felt at that time, I’m over it. I don’t want to bring that negativity back in my life or say anything. It’s fine. We’re actors. It’s part of show business.”

Talking about the upcoming song from Jagga Jaasoos, Jhumritalaiyya, Ranbir said that it is one of his favourite songs from the movie. He added, “It’s one of my favourite songs. Basically, Katrina Kaif and I have lost all our clothes in fire. We both end up in baskets. We don’t have any clothes and we have to protect our modesty. We spend rest of that song running around in baskets trying to make sure we are decent because all our clothes got caught in a fire.” The song marks yet another association of the successful trio, Anurag, Ranbir, and Pritam Chakraborty. Earlier the three had collaborated for Barfi.

