Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara is dancing on ‘Galti Se Mistake’ and it is better than the Jagga Jasoos song. Watch video

Style and swag flows from the youngest member to the eldest one in Bollywood’s Kapoor Khandaan. Be it the youngest Taimur Ali Khan (Kareena Kapoor’s son), his cousin Samara Sahni (Ridhima Kapoor’s daughter), Samara’s Mamu Ranbir Kapoor or Ranbir’s dad, Rishi Kapoor all have been the favourite of paparazzi. This time the one who has drawn attention towards the most celebrated family in the tinsel town is the cute niece of Jagga Jasoos actor, Ranbir. The six-year-old eye candy of his grandparents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, Samara is grooving to the tunes of her uncle’s latest upbeat number, “Galti Se Mistake”. Leave Ranbir, after watching this video, you will be a fan of this little Ms Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor who has been keeping us updated about her darling granddaughter’s growing up days, shared the video on her Instagram account. In the video, Samara is copying Ranbir’s hook step from the song and as she does it, we wonder how amazing would it be if the little one could also be a part of the original video. Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, “Sam slays Jagga 🕵️. 😘❤️😘❤️.” In the song, we saw Ranbir as a school boy who is goofy as he dances his heart out in the new song.

This is not the first time that Samara has shook a leg on her uncle’s chartbuster. Back in 2015, she became an Instagram star when mommy Riddhima shared a dubsmash of her dancing on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s hit song, “Balam Pichkaari.”

Watch| Jagga Jasoos: Galti Se Mistake Video Song

Last month when the lovely girl Samara was spending some quality time with her Naani, Neetu, the fans claimed of her being a copy of her uncle, Ranbir. Like any other Kapoor, Riddhima’s daughter too shares a strong bond with her family. She loves to spend time with her grandparents and uncle Ranbir.

