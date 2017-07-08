Ranbir Kapoor might be busy, but he doesn’t miss his dinner date with Neetu Kapoor on the eve of her birthday. See photos

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 59th birthday with her family. Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 59th birthday with her family.

Actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 59th birthday with her family on Friday night. The actor, who has worked in over 50 films, celebrated her birthday with son Ranbir Kapoor, husband Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grand daughter Samara among others. In fact, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother was also seen at the small gathering. Riddhima shared picture on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest bday mommy ❤️ B day dinner.” Ranbir too made sure that despite having a busy schedule, he could make it to the gathering. The actor has been busy with Jagga Jasoos promotions but it seems family comes first for this actor.

Ranbir is said to be a mumma’s boy. The actor during an interview with Rajeev Masand spoke about how he does not really want Neetu’s work on-screen as he feels shy. “I am a little shy about my mum being an actress. I don’t really watch her films because personally I am too shy to see her onscreen. Just the fact that somebody else might be judging her… So, I kind of stay clear of mum’s films. But yes, I am a big fan of my dad’s films,” said the actor.

Neetu started acting at the age of 8 under the name Baby Sonia and appeared in a lot of films as a child artist. Her full-flegded role as an actor began since the film Rickshawala in 1973. As a lead actor, she appeared in 55 films, from 1973 to 1983. But decided to leave the industry after getting married to her many times co-star and actor Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu made a comeback in the year of 2009 with Love Aaj Kal in a cameo and her last on-screen appearance was Besharam, which did not do well at the box office.

