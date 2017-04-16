Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Sanjay Dutt biopic should not have been leaked, says an upset Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza will play Sanjay Dutt’s wife in Rajkummar Hirani’s film, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Dia Mirza will play Sanjay Dutt’s wife in Rajkummar Hirani’s film, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Those three pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as the older Sanjay Dutt, where the young star looked like he could easily pass as the veteran, left the internet agog. It has been four days since the photos surfaced online, but people haven’t stopped raving about Ranbir’s transformation into Dutt. If his long locks and clean shaven look impersonating the young Dutt impressed the fans earlier, the recent beefed-up avatar with moustache, combined with an intimidating demeanour, atypical of the 57-year-old actor, has taken the excitement among audience for the biopic notches higher.

But this hasn’t pleased the team of Dutt, as one would expect, and they are rather “upset” that Ranbir’s look was leaked and the film’s privacy was violated.

Actor Dia Mirza, who plays Dutt’s wife Manyata in the biopic, while talking about the film, said Ranbir’s much-talked about pictures shouldn’t have come out.

“You should not have seen that (his look). It was leaked by the media. We were shooting that day and I have to admit that it was upsetting. It was a look we were waiting to reveal much later. While we are enthused by the response of the public, which has been fantastic, we do wish that the media had respected the privacy of the film and not leaked the pictures,” the actor said.

When a scribe pointed out that Ranbir wasn’t exactly discreet about the look as he was spotted roaming around in that avatar, Dia shot back, “Yes, but the media wasn’t invited on the set.”

Dia has finished shooting for her portion, but the actor, obviously, didn’t reveal anything about it during the media interaction. She, however, did mention that Dutt is white happy she is a part of the movie. Dia has known Dutt for long now- they have co-starred in films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Lagey Raho Munnabhai (directed by Rajkumar Hirani).

“Sanjay sir is very happy that I am doing the film. That means a lot. I have shared a warm relationship with him over the years. I have done a few films with him. I am really happy that he is happy that I am doing the film,” she said.

Talking about her on-screen husband, the actor gushed that Ranbir has been one of the finest actors she has ever worked with. “Ranbir is amazing, there are no two ways about it. It’s been a learning curve to work with him. He is supremely talented and it’s such a joy and privilege to watch him at work and work with him. Ranbit Kapoor has one of the finest temperaments I have ever worked with and that says a lot about a person.”

Evidently excited about the film, Dia said that it is definitely killing her that she cannot talk about her role right now, but what she can vouch for is the talent that is behind the film’s making is supreme. “It’s a privilege and an honour to work with such a wonderful set of people. Rajkumar Hirani earlier directed me in Lagey Raho Munnabhai. So, it was really nice to be back on film set. But more than anything else, it is the combined forces of talent that form the making of the film. I can’t wait for the opportunity to reveal more about the film. Right now we all are tight-lipped about what we are doing. But all I can say is it is an absolute joy to be working on this film.”

Dia’s media interaction was on the sidelines of IIFA voting weekend, where Bollywood stars descended to vote for their best films and talent in the year gone by.

