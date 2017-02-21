Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked pic as Sanjay Dutt from film’s sets will take you back to 90s. See pics

From his mannerisms to body language to his gait, Ranbir Kapoor has completely soaked the personality of Sanjay Dutt in his early days. From his mannerisms to body language to his gait, Ranbir Kapoor has completely soaked the personality of Sanjay Dutt in his early days.

Sanjay Dutt’s life is a Bollywood screenplay in itself. And as none other than his good friend Rajkumar Hirani plans to convert it into a movie, we can only expect him to do full justice. But apart from Hirani, there is one more person who is doing everything possible under the sky to get into the shoes (and hair, clothes, body language et al) to play Sanjay Dutt – none other than actor Ranbir Kapoor. We definitely had no doubts that Ranbir won’t put in his hundred percent into the titular role, but the latest pictures which just got leaked from the sets of Hirani directed biopic on Sanjay Dutt have left us startled!

Just a few days back, Ranbir was clicked at one of the Bollywood dos. From his mannerisms to body language to his gait, the young actor has completely soaked the personality of Dutt in his early days. And now, the pics which have found its way on social media are only proving the point. The behind-the-scenes images are from the sequence when Sanjay Dutt was entering the jail way back in 1993. It is also the time when he tasted mammoth success with Khalnayak.

The film is currently being shot in Mumbai’s Kamal Amrohi Studio and we can see Ranbir replicating Dutt’s look when he was being imprisoned back them. His over-sized shirt and black waistcoat are exactly the same as Dutt’s back from the day. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star has put on 12 kilos for the part. Also seen in one of the pic is ace actor Paresh Rawal, who is playing Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt in the biopic. Paresh Rawal too is simply unmissable due to the resemblance.

Check out the leaked pictures from the sets of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

While actor Manisha Koirala is set to play Dutt’s mother Nargis, Dia Mirza will be seen in the role of his wife Maanyata. Sonam Kapoor is playing one of the Bollywood actresses Dutt dated in his younger days. According to reports, she might just be portraying the part of Madhuri Dixit who famously had a relationship with Dutt in the 1990s. Vicky Kaushal is also a part of the movie, apparently playing Dutt’s friend, though we still don’t know about his exact role.

Dia Mirza had last month shared the first click from the sets of the films, when it went on floors. This was followed by tweets from Raju Hirani and Vicky’s father too.

First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 14, 2017

After finishing his jail term, Sanjay Dutt walked out of the Yerwada Central Jail on 25 February 2016, and the moment was captured by Hirani right there. As per reports, this is going to be the end credit shot in the film. However, we await further information on this. Watch this space from more updates on the film.

