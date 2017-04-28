Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif share a selfie. Is all well between Jagga Jasoos co-stars?

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif came in the same frame on the sets of Jagga Jasoos for a selfie with their co-actor Sayani Gupta. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif came in the same frame on the sets of Jagga Jasoos for a selfie with their co-actor Sayani Gupta.

As Katrina Kaif made her debut on Instagram on Thursday, there were many (including Salman Khan) who welcomed the beauty on Instagram with interesting posts and pictures of them with the new member of the social media platform. Out of the many posts, it was the post of Jolly LLB 2 actor Sayani Gupta, which forced us to revisit the picture many times. Reason? After a long time, we get to see the ex-lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the same frame.

To welcome her Jagga Jasoos co-actor Katrina on Instagram, Sayani posted a selfie from the sets of the film in which Ranbir and Katrina look perfect together. This is probably the first photo from the sets of Anurag Basu film where we see the ex-couple sharing the same frame. Though we don’t know whether this is a picture taken after their break-up or not, it is still a jackpot for the fans of the former couple .

Sayani wrote, “To mark the debut of the goddess on Instagram.. here’s a blurry memory (thanks to Ranbir) post wrap! @katrinakaif Welcome aboard! @jaggajasoosdisney.” Sayani who looks happy to pose with the two stars has earlier praised Ranbir Kapor saying that he is the best star actor this country has seen. She also calls Ranbir an incredibly effortless and versatile actor.

The trailer of Jagga Jasoos has been out for quite a while now and has been garnering appreciations from many. At first look, the film looks quirky and beautiful. In the film, Ranbir is playing a spy who is looking for his father. Katrina Kaif plays a goofy partner in his adventures. Ranbir and Katrina have earlier shared the screen in films such as Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

The release date of Jagga Jasoos has been postponed several times and now it is expected to hit the theaters on July 14 this year.

