Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif come together to celebrate a birthday. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s next film Jagga Jasoos will release on July 14. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s next film Jagga Jasoos will release on July 14.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were captured in a single frame and this was not for any photo shoot or film promotion. Ranbir and Katrina, who have wrapped the shooting of Jagga Jasoos, were celebrating director Anurag Basu’s birthday when this picture was taken. Going by this picture, one can sense a bit of awkwardness between ex-flames in the picture. The picture having Ranbir and Katrina has surfaced online and is going viral. While Ranbir is looking at the cake, Katrina Kaif is looking in another direction (probably calling out to someone). Both Kat and Ranbir are wearing smiles and looking good together. Katrina is dressed in red floral dress and Ranbir is dressed in casuals.

A few days ago, director Anurag Basu also shared another picture from last day shoot. The picture showed Kat and Ranbir walking out holding hands from the sets. Speculations were rife that Ranbir and Kat were not getting along well on the sets of Jagga Jasoos post their break-up. Going by this picture, it seems that the two have finally buried the hatchet.

Also Read: Mubarakan: Charan and Binkle make cutest couple, can’t get over Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty’s compatibility

Ranbir, in an interview, informed that he will promote the movie along with Katrina. “Katrina has worked very hard on the film. The film is her’s as much as it is mine. We will promote it really well and release it well too. When we make a film, we make it with a lot of love and sincerity. We would like to put it across in the best way possible,” Ranbir told PTI. “The movie is set to release on July 14. Yesterday (Monday) was the last day of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ shoot. I am very happy with how it has turned out. It is my first film as producer and I hope everyone supports and loves the film. I hope that the audience likes it too,” Ranbir added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd