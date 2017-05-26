Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif attend Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Will KJo bring the two exes together? See photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were there at Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Thursday evening. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were there at Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Thursday evening.

Ranbir Kapoor, when he ended his relationship with the then-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, he made sure that he doesn’t lose a friend in her in the long run and maintained a cordial relationship with his co-actor. The sizzling chemistry between the two in Imtiaz Ali directorial Tamasha was a testimony to their closely-knit bond. But things don’t seem as cordial between Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif who broke up last year. Despite having an upcoming release, Jagga Jasoos, scheduled for July 14, the actors haven’t yet started promoting the film together. Not only this, ever since their break up, the grapevine is abuzz that the two actors have shied away from promoting the film together. Now, who can break the ice between them? Karan Johar. Since Karan Johar has acted an ice breaker between many, it looks like his charm might work on these ex-lovers too.

As Karan celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday, he didn’t forget to invite his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Ranbir Kapoor and Jab Tak Hai Jaan star Katrina Kaif. Apart from Ranbir and Katrina, there were 128 other people invited to his birthday bash. While Ranbir Kapoor arrived with Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif came in her own car. After their much-talked about break up, this was probably the first time that the two were partying under the same roof. Along with them, there was Deepika Padukone too who is rumoured to be dating her Bajirao Mastani co-actor, Ranveer Singh.

Recently, the makers of Jagga Jasoos wished to shoot for a promotional song of the film with Ranbir and Katrina. But to their disappointment, the two actors reportedly refused to shoot because of their tight schedules. Well, was this the real reason for their denial or was it something else, we can’t say. But the two actors have been acting awkward around each other ever since they split. At Anurag Basu’s birthday too, the discomfort between them was much evident.

