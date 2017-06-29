Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif arrive hand-in-hand on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, see photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif went on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs to promote their upcoming release, Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif went on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs to promote their upcoming release, Jagga Jasoos.

While we were complaining about Ranbir Kapoor coming sans Katrina Kaif on the sets of Nach Baliye 8 to promote his much-delayed film, Jagga Jasoos, the actor just paid heed to our complaint and didn’t miss on bringing her along with him on singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. The onscreen lovers and the ex-couple in real life, walked hand-in-hand to the stage amidst a loud cheer from the contestants, judges and the audience of the show. Going by the pictures from the sets of the show that has been topping the charts ever since it went on air, it looks like both Ranbir and Katrina had a gala time promoting their film on the kid’s show.

The young fans of the actors were in for a treat as they didn’t shy away from dancing and grooving on the songs of their upcoming movie. Ranbir was also spotted taking selfies with the contestants. After seeing the camaraderie Ranbir and Katrina shared on the show, no words were needed to defy the rumours of Katrina denying to work with Ranbir in future. We could not see any cold vibes between the ex-lovers as they even posed for the shutterbugs.

See| Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs

One of the judges, Neha Kakkar, also shared her many pictures with Ranbir on her social media account and wrote, “When Mr. #Kapoor Made Miss #Kakkar feel Special!! ☺️ #RanbirKapoor One of the Very Few Actors I Love.. ❤️ One of the Greatest Actors 🙌🏼 #NehaKakkar 💕 #JaggaJasoos.” The television viewers are up for an entertaining episode of the kids reality show this weekend.

From releasing various songs of the film, new trailers, the movie’s making video to the first look of Govinda in the film, makers of Jagga Jasoos are doing everything it does to keep the buzz around their movie alive. Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is slated to release on July 14.

