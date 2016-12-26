Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor bond with fam over grand Kapoor Christmas brunch, see inside pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor joined their entire big family for the annual Christmas lunch ad shared several pictures from the gala get-together. Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor joined their entire big family for the annual Christmas lunch ad shared several pictures from the gala get-together.

They say a lot can happen over a cup of coffee. But for the Kapoors, a lot more happens over their annual Christmas brunch. The first and foremost thing being, the Bollywood clan trying to squeeze into one big frame for a grand picture. On Sunday, all the generations got together at Shashi Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai for the traditional family luncheon. And the pictures that have come out are simply fantastic.

High on the success of his recent film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and prepping up for his next Jagga Jasoos’ release, actor Ranbir Kapoor stole away time from his busy schedule to spend quality time with his extended family and cousins. While last year, he attended the lunch with then girlfriend Katrina Kaif, as the two happily even posed for the shutterbugs, this year he arrived with close buddy and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir’s parents Rishi and Neetu came with daughter Riddhima and his niece. Cousin Karisma walked hand-in-hand with her two kids and mother Babita. Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor and uncle Rajiv Kapoor, apart from other cousins including Armaan and Adhaar Jain, all assembled.

The family even posted several pictures while bonding over the grand lunch from the afternoon. Neetu Kapoor was the first one to share a click. She captioned it as “Xmas celebrations.” Later, even Karisma posted a picture. She wrote “The family that eats together stays together ❤️ #familygoals#familylove #christmaslunch #merrychristmaseveryone.” She even posed with cousins Ranbir, Riddhima, Armaan and Aadar bonding over drinks. That’s not all. Ranbir had his best selfie session with niece Samara too.

Check out everything that the Kapoors posted on social media.

Here are the other pictures of the family, when they arrived for the big Christmas luncheon.

New mommy Kareena Kapoor gave the special brunch a miss this year, after hosting a Christmas bash for her friends and family with husband Saif Ali Khan, at their royal home a night before.

