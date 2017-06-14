Ranbir Kapoor: We are waiting for Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan to join films

Ranbir Kapoor during Jagga Jasoos promotions said nephew Taimur Ali Khan has got the best of parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Ranbir Kapoor during Jagga Jasoos promotions said nephew Taimur Ali Khan has got the best of parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

The Kapoors are a close-knit family. Whether it is birthdays or anniversaries, the entire Kapoor khandaan — with youngsters Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan — also joining in. Ranbir, who is busy promoting Jagga Jasoos with Katrina Kaif, was asked about cousin Kareena’s little bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The five-month-old baby is getting as much print space as his famous parents — Kareena and Saif Ali Khan — and is being called the most handsome baby this side of the equator. Kareena coined the term and it truly has caught on.

Ranbir, while speaking at a radio station, agreed that it is truly so. “I have seen him only when he was three-month-old and there was less glow on his face. And when I saw his fresh pics on the Internet, I was like ‘woooaahh who is he.’ Taimur has got the best of both his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.” Ranbir said in a lighter vein, “Now, we are just looking forward to him joining the films soon.” Joke or not, it seems the Kapoor family will soon have a new youngster joining the rank of actors in a few years time.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Jagga Jasoos which see him pairing with Katrina. The film is directed by Anurag Basu.

Here are some more photos of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena’s son and Ranbir’s nephew.

Talking of children, Jagga Jasoos is also a film meant for children. What is more, this film sees Ranbir making his debut as a producer. “When dada (director Anurag Basu) and I got into a discussion almost three years ago, we realised that we don’t have specific films in India for children. So, we wanted to make one that families would enjoy. It’s a visual treat with thrilling elements; it’s a cute father-son story,” Ranbir told Mid-Day about Jagga Jasoos while adding that this will also be his last film as a producer.

Ranbir Kapoor promotes Jagga Jasoos with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Ranbir Kapoor promotes Jagga Jasoos with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

“I am happy being an actor. I am lazy and don’t think I am cut out to be a filmmaker. I am glad, though, that I have been credited as producer for Jagga Jasoos,” he added.

