As a flirt, Ranbir Kapoor is the biggest disaster, says Imtiaz Ali on Neha Dhupia’s chat show

The latest guest on Neha Dhupia’s chat show #NoFilterNeha was ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and in an interesting conversation, Imtiaz and Neha talked about everything, from Imtiaz’s college life, to his actors including Ranbir Kapoor, his birthday surprise with Shah Rukh Khan, to his mother being a little star-struck.

The highlight of the first part of the chat was Imtiaz Ali sharing how as a part of ragging in college, he had to walk stark naked from Hindu College to Miranda House hostel. He also added that he was Mr. Ragger in his first year and he really enjoyed ragging. Well, kudos to Neha for unveiling this never-seen-before avatar of Imtiaz.

Meanwhile, when Neha asked Imtiaz if he has learnt any lessons on dating from his actors, considering most his movies are about love and relationships, a surprised Imtiaz says, “From which actor? I haven’t learnt anything about dating. I don’t think anybody is a very successful flirt.” On being pestered for an answer a little more, he says, “Randeep Hooda is a disaster. He is a disaster as a flirt because his game is out there even before he starts it. Girls I think will outsmart him anytime.”

Talking about Tamasha actor Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz said, “Ranbir is the biggest disaster. He is a victim of flirtation rather than a propagator. Ranbir Kapoor is not a flirt at all, He tries of course, but he gets very nervous about it. There was a time when he kind of liked a girl in Delhi. We were shooting so I said, well, I’m going to introduce her to you because I know her and so have a chat. So, he said, ‘yea yea, do that, do that.’ Then I went to talk to her about something else. Ranbir was so nervous, he kept clawing at me and trying to pull me back because he thought that I’m going to say something which will spill his beans. What beans? That my friend finds you attractive? He couldn’t bear to have that known about him. So, this is not the sign of a flirt at all.”

Also sharing an incident when Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan stopped by for a surprise on Imtiaz’s birthday, and his brother Arif was dressed in striped shorts and checked shirt and things just got awkward. He said, “So it was very late at night, 2:30 perhaps… the door opened and Shah Rukh was there. Of course, I hadn’t started shooting with him but I had met him and I knew the kind of guy he is. He would land up at your place and it’s not shocking for me. He is a big star, so you don’t expect big stars to be normal. And he says, ‘Yaar me aa gaya yaar. Tum log jag rahe ho na.’ (I just came guys. You guys are up right?)”

Sharing how his first film pitch to Shah Rukh went, Imtiaz said, “I started off by saying that this is a very strange story so he said ‘yea yea, that’s what I want to listen to’ I said there’s no story in this, I don’t really know anything about this one, so he said, ‘this is the kind of thing I want to know from you’.”

He also added that he knew Shah Rukh from a long time and how he used to narrate all his stories to him and SRK used to suggest titles for his films. He said, “I knew him very well, and we come from a similar kind of world. SRK is like a regular Delhi guy with the exact amount of ‘tashan’ and exact amount of sensitivity.”

