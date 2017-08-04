Ranbir Kapoor is prepping hard for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Check out his latest beefed up look

Ranbir Kapoor is working hard for his beefed up look to play Sanjay Dutt in the biopic. Ranbir Kapoor is working hard for his beefed up look to play Sanjay Dutt in the biopic.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Jagga Jasoos, is busy with the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir recently flew to New York to film some crucial parts of the biopic. In the yet-untitled film, Ranbir will play Sanjay Dutt and he is making sure that every aspect of Jr Dutt looks very real. And a crucial part of this is his weight training sessions. Ranbir is not on social media but we have to thank his trainer Kunal Gir for keeping us posted with the latest photos and videos of the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor is working hard for his beefed up look to play an older Sanjay. We know this as his trainer shared a photo of the actor and wrote, “Forgot about this pic. One from the NY trip. This was taken hours after we landed in Ny from the 16hr flight. We got a mini breakfast and headed straight to gym. When it comes to commitment RK is second to none. Double tap and share if you want me to send you RKs shoulder workout. #ranbirkapoor #bodybuilding #steel#kunalgir.”

Trainer Kunal Gir has been sharing photos and videos of Ranbir Kapoor in the past too. The Sanjay Dutt biopic is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor. It is slated for release next year.

Though Ranbir Kapoor seems to have got the look right, he is extremely nervous about the film. He earlier said, “I don’t know if I have nailed it or not (referring to the film). I was very inspired (doing this film). We have a few days left now for the film. It’s a very new me, so I am excited to see how the audience reacts. It should be out on March 30 next year.”

Ranbir Kapoor also added the upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt will deal with both the highs and lows of the actor’s life. Ranbir expressed that Dutt has been very gracious in providing insights about his life story in an honest way for the biopic. Ranbir said, “He hasn’t been a hypocrite about it (his life). So, it’s not a propaganda film trying to portray him as God or something. We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight, his time in jail, terrorism charges, his drug phase, how he handled his mother’s death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life.”

