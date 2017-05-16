Ranbir Kapoor is getting cosy with this woman and all we can look at is his hot bod, see pics

Ranbir Kapoor’s new ad has him getting up, close and personal with a model. We cannot tear our eyes away from his hot bod. Ranbir Kapoor’s new ad has him getting up, close and personal with a model. We cannot tear our eyes away from his hot bod.

Ranbir Kapoor has always been your lanky, slim lad who gets all the wolf whistles (male objectification, anybody) from his female fans due to his chocolate boy looks and those deep, deep eyes. But Sanjay Dutt biopic changes all of that. Those deep eyes are still there and so are those deadly good looks but the lean look is a thing of past. Ranbir is sporting a buff body that shows all the hard work and gruelling sessions in gym that he has been through. And now, as Ranbir shot for an ad which has him getting up, close and personal with a model, all we can gawk at is his hot bod.

Ranbir was shooting for the ad of an inner-wear brand and the script has him and the model getting intimate before Ranbir gets out of the bed and walks off (obviously giving a peekaboo look at the underwear of the brand that he is sporting). The biceps are in place and so is the physique which reminds you of Sanjay Dutt. Who could have thought that Ranbir could so effortlessly transform into Sanjay, the original bodybuilder of Bollywood.

However, Dutt biopic is not the only film that Ranbir is working on. He will also be seen in Jagga Jasoos, which also stars his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The film will finally be released soon after long delays and production issues. In fact, we are also seeing the two exes — Ranbir and Katrina — coming together to promote the film. Jagga Jasoos sees Ranbir as a goofball, a role we have come to identify him with.

