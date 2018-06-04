Ranbir Kapoor injured while playing football, see photos

Ranbir Kapoor’s medical examination confirmed that he suffered a ligament injury. Ranbir Kapoor’s medical examination confirmed that he suffered a ligament injury.

Ranbir Kapoor fans, here is a sad news for you. The Sanju actor was recently injured during a football match. Along with Ranbir, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Karan Wahi, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Ishaan Khatter, Dino Morea, Jim Sarabh and many other celebrities were seen at the match in Pune. Though Abhishek’s team took home the trophy, the match turned out to be a tough one for Ranbir.

Ranbir was snapped getting hurt and then received the necessary medical help on the field. As per reports, he was also rushed to the hospital as he had injured his right toe. After examination, it was confirmed that he suffered a ligament injury. The fan pages have photos of the actor with caption, “Injured but never out 💪🏻.”

But Ranbir seems to be too committed to his work and thus he did not cancel his shoot in Goa. Ranbir was seen on the sets, all smiles. The fan page of the actor also shared his clicks from the sets of the ad for which he was shooting. See more photos of Ranbir here:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is awaiting the release of the biopic Sanju, which is slated to release on June 29, 2018.

