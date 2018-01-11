Ranbir Kapoor goes on dinner date with family, his niece takes away our attention. See photos

Ranbir Kapoor is prepping up for Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor is prepping up for Brahmastra.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor went on a dinner date with family where along with father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor, his sister Ridhima Kapoor turned up with her daughter Samara.

As the family was walking out of the restaurant after spending good time together, they all posed for the camera, giving out perfect family picture but in those pictures, it was the little one that grabbed our attention. Ranbir’s niece Samara completely enjoyed the attention her uncle was getting and she fearlessly posed and made faces for the shutterbugs. Well, we are totally in love with Samara’s innocence and smile. Neetu Kapoor has often shared her videos and we totally get an idea about how big a drama queen she is.

Neetu shared another picture from the dinner get-together where we see the little one bonding over food with Ranbir. The picture is too adorable for words.

On the work front, Ranbir is prepping up for Brahmastra in which he would be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor photos:

He would also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dutt biopic as the lead. He would be portraying Sanjay Dutt’s life on screen.

The movie will be releasing on June 29. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and others in pivotal roles.

