Get ready for a beefed-up Ranbir Kapoor, actor gains 13 kg to play Sanjay Dutt

After Aamir Khan in Dangal, it is Ranbir Kapoor’s turn to put on weight for his next film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The Bachna Ae Haseeno star will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic. Ranbir Kapoor has already gained more than 13 kg but unlike Aamir’s weight gain, it is all muscle and no fat to match up with the muscular physique of Sanjay Dutt.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will portray three phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life and will be seen in three different physiques — a beefed-up Ranbir, a lean looking Ranbir to showcase Sanjay’s look from the 90s and the third will present Sanjay during his time in drug rehab.

“He has gained more than 13 kg now which is all muscle and no fat. His waistline has gone down by an inch and he has been losing fat while building up muscle. Ranbir has an hour-and-a-half of intense workout sessions. It is a big challenge to bulk up Ranbir like Sanjay, but the former is committed to doing whatever needs to be done. He even wakes up at 3 am, has a protein shake and goes back to sleep,” said Kunal Gir, the fitness trainer.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s diet, our sources says that Ranbir is eating a lot of vegetables. Previously his meals included meat but in less proportion compared to his diet right now.

Kunal reportedly even carries haleem every alternate weekend as it is one of Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite food item and the actor apparently gets quite upset when he does not bring it along with him. This will be the first time Ranbir Kapoor will bear a completely differently look for a role in a film.

