Ranbir Kapoor finds Shah Rukh Khan’s charm ‘very hard’

Ranbir Kapoor says the “romantic hero” he portrays in most of his films may look the same, but the charm with which Bollywood’s ‘Badshah of romance’ Shah Rukh Khan plays out such characters on screen is “very hard”.

Ranbir spoke about it on CNN-News18’s ‘The Bollywood Roundtables’, which will air on Saturday.

“When you see my work in the rom-coms I have done, the romantic films… It’s pretty much the same, because you have to reflect your personality. When you saw Mr. Shah Rukh Khan play these parts, he has got a very strong personality.

“He has got a very strong way of how he says a dialogue, how he dances, how he romances, how he cries. He’s got a particular charm and that charm is very hard,” he said.

Looking back at the year gone by, the “Tamasha” actor praised the “incredible” work of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in “Kapoor & Sons” and Salman Khan’s “great performance” in “Sultan”.

“I think this year has been really good as far as performances are concerned. The performances have been better than the movies, I feel,” he said.

-*-

I feel Aamir Khan belongs to my school, says Rakesh Roshan

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is a fan of superstar Aamir Khan for his dedication towards his work.

At a special screening of Aamir’s latest film “Dangal” here, Rakesh said: “I am a big fan of Aamir. As an actor and as a filmmaker, he is very dedicated. I appreciate his honesty towards his work. And I feel he belongs to my school.”

While “Dangal” released on Friday, Rakesh’s upcoming film is “Kaabil”, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

-*-

Stardom not driven by excellence: Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor says his experience in showbiz has taught him how stardom in the medium is driven by success instead of excellence.

“I think you realise as you spend time in this medium, that it’s driven by success. It’s not driven by excellence, it’s not driven by achievement… Just sensually, primarily, just driven by success. And nobody knows what success is and how to get it,” Shahid said during CNN-News18’s ‘The Bollywood Roundtables’.

The actor, who impressed critics and audience alike with his performance in “Udta Punjab” this year, also believes it’s important for a person to believe in himself and his craft, to make a mark.

“You have to learn to focus on the craft and improve upon yourself and not allow outside perception to define your own perception of yourself. Because I believe an actor is driven by his belief in himself,” he added.