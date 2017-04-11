Ranbir Kapoor finally wraps up the shooting of Jagga Jasoos, see pic

Ranbir Kapoor looks visibly happy after wrapping up the shoot. Katrina Kaif also visited the sets on the last day. Ranbir Kapoor looks visibly happy after wrapping up the shoot. Katrina Kaif also visited the sets on the last day.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos has been long in the making. But finally, Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of this much-awaited film. Some crew members from the film shared the pictures from last day of the shoot on social media. Ranbir Kapoor looks visibly happy after wrapping up the shoot. Katrina Kaif also visited the sets on the last day. However, Ranbir and Katrina were not captured in a single frame.

Sneak peek of the school song Ranbir was shooting for recently. #JaggaJasoos 🤓 pic.twitter.com/OKqnkR2QPO — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) April 7, 2017

Jagga Jasoos was earlier supposed to release on April 7. Anurag Basu wrote on Twitter, “More #JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday filmSince exams r pushed at most of the places. We r contemplating the delay Only IF v get a better Date. But for now, team is getting ready for 7th April.” However, the film has no release date as of now. The film has been in news for quite some time.

Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of #JaggaJasoos song shoot pic.twitter.com/kQfO6nzFch — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 11, 2017

There were reports that Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were not getting along while shooting for the film after the two broke up in 2016. The gossip mills are also abuzz with Katrina’s refusal to shoot a kissing scene with Ranbir Kapoor for the film. And it remains to be seen if both Ranbir and Katrina will come together to promote the film or not.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Rajkumar Hirani’s next film based on Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will be seen in six different looks in the film. Ranbir has also shed around 15 kg to look beefy and muscular. The actor was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Anushka Sharma. After completing Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir will soon start shooting Dragon co-starring Alia Bhatt.

