Ranbir Kapoor’s candid moments with niece Samara, parents Rishi-Neetu will make you fall in love with the picture perfect Kapoor family

The Kapoor khandaan of the Hindi film industry is a beautiful family. With elders like Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Babita, the younger ones, Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir and Riddhima have inherited some good looks and are as stylish as their parents were in their younger days. Following the suit are the offsprings of Kapoor sisters, Kareena, Karisma and Riddhima. While we occasionally enjoy a sneak peek into the lives Karisma’s two children Samiera and Kiaan and Kareena’s little one, Taimur Ali Khan, courtesy social media, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima presumably prefers to keep daughter Samara away from paparazzi.

But it looks like she didn’t care much on Wednesday evening as she stepped out for a family dinner with daddy Rishi, mommy Neetu, brother Ranbir and daughter Samara. Riddhima was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant last night and the Kapoors gave the photographers their best picture for the day as they posed happily. While Ranbir was in a playful mood as he pulled niece, Samara’s cheeks and tickled her, Rishi and Neetu were all smiles to have their children and granddaughter around them. The moment was a rare sight as otherwise, it is hard to spot actors hanging around with their families because of their tight schedules.

Check out the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor with his family.

However, grandmom Neetu seems to be the closest and the dearest to little Samara. She often shares her several candid moments with the kid on her social media profile. We cannot forget how adorable Samara danced on uncle Ranbir’s song “Galti Se Mistake” around the release of his film Jagga Jasoos. In fact, there have been pictures of Samara on Neetu’s Instagram account which make social media users call her a copy of Ranbir. Well, we can only agree. Neetu has also described her as “her father’s lifeline… The reason behind her mom’s smile… Her grandfather’s sweetheart… Her grandmother’s little munchkin… And the one in whom her uncle’s life resides.”

Well, after looking at this picture perfect family we can only wish to have more such pictures from them on a regular basis.

