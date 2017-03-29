Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and others let fans own a piece of them. Here is how

Bollywood celebrities are now auctioning things from their closet for charity. Bollywood celebrities are now auctioning things from their closet for charity.

If you thought Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were some of the stars who inspired everyone with their hardwork, performances and style, then here is more. These actors are now giving their fans a chance to walk into their shoes, quite literally. So while these celebs have maintained the tag of being some of the best dressed in the industry, their admirers can now own a piece of their closet.

Ranbir, Sonam, Deepika and Sonakshi surely have something in common, and we are not talking about their stardom. These actors and others like Riddhima Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty have chosen to auction things from their closet for a charity of their choice, through the brand Label Centric.

Our Bollywood heartthrobs not just give us some sizzling onscreen chemistry, or together burn the dance floor at some awards night, but they even join hands for several social causes, and this interesting project is just one of them. It allows their fans to own a portion of their favourite star – be it Sushmita’s shoes, Ranbir’s Star Wars T-shirt or Tiger’s leather jacket.

While Shilpa Shetty has given up her shoes, Sonam Kapoor has picked a gown to auction. Deepika Padukone has chosen a pair of earrings and a watch. We wonder what’ll the fans chose to own from the closet of these stars.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez are twinning and we can’t get over them.

On the work front Deepika Padukone is busy with her upcoming film Padmavati opposite Shahid Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor is busy with R. Balki’s Padman alongside Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos and Raju Hirani’s movie, which happens to be a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. Shilpa Shetty, recently launched a website and is also popular for her fitness regimen and programme. She has, in fact, been posting a lot about her fitness plans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd