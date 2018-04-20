Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reunite at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show on Thursday. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show on Thursday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have always been a sight for onlookers whenever they have made a public appearance together. Be it on talk shows, at movie promotions or on the silver screen, the duo has wowed us with their camaraderie. These two are the ones who have broken the stereotype around couples not being friends after break up. On Thursday, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actors once again impressed their fans as they walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018.

Ranbir and Deepika turned showstopper for Bollywood’s much-loved fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The show was organised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi’s NGO Mijwan Welfare Society and also saw other B-Town celebrities including Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy and Kirti Kharbanda among others in attendance.

At the show, Ranbir and Deepika impressed all in their traditional outfits. As the duo graced the ramp, their fan pages on social media were flooded with several photos and videos of them. Seeing them back together after a long time, people could not stop themselves from showering praises on them. Speaking at the show, Ranbir emphasised on women empowerment as he said, “My mother always taught me that a man is as good as the respect he shows a woman. A man is as good as the space he gives his wife, daughter, sister, mother, to be whoever she wants to be. I am genuinely trying to be that man.”

Check out the photos and videos from 2018 Mijwan Fashion Show

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film on actor Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film on actor Sanjay Dutt

Deepika Padukone seems to be on a roll. Deepika Padukone seems to be on a roll.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s film Tamasha. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s film Tamasha.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were all smiles as they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were all smiles as they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra with showstoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Manish Malhotra with showstoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Neetu Kapoor at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. Neetu Kapoor at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018.

The fashion show was organised by Shabana Azmi’s NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. The fashion show was organised by Shabana Azmi’s NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

Veteran actors Waheeda Rahman and Asha Parekh attended Mijwan Fashion Show. Veteran actors Waheeda Rahman and Asha Parekh attended Mijwan Fashion Show.

Saqib Saleem will be next seen in Saqib Saleem will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Sonakshi Sinha was clicked at the Mijwan Fashion Show in Mumbai on Thursday. Sonakshi Sinha was clicked at the Mijwan Fashion Show in Mumbai on Thursday.

Dimple Kapadia at Mijwan Fashion Show. Dimple Kapadia at Mijwan Fashion Show.

Mouni Roy also attended the Mijwan Fashion Show on Thursday in Mumbai. Mouni Roy also attended the Mijwan Fashion Show on Thursday in Mumbai.

Sonu Ke Titu Sweety actor Nushrat Barucha was seen at the Mijwan Fashion Show on Thursday. Sonu Ke Titu Sweety actor Nushrat Barucha was seen at the Mijwan Fashion Show on Thursday.

Sonali Bendre looked beautiful at the Mijwan Fashion Show. Sonali Bendre looked beautiful at the Mijwan Fashion Show.

(All photos: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor who has left his fans excited about his upcoming film, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt also said, “We, the young people of India, need to turn our attention towards rural India and focus on empowering the girl child. My sister Riddhima and I were raised as equals and I want every girl and boy to be treated equally. To my young friends, I say ‘Be the Change you wish to see in the world. You can do it and your time starts now’.”

Ranbir and Deepika who have worked together in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hia Deewani and Tamasha walked for the Mijwan Fashion Show back in 2014 as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd