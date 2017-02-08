Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Dragon to use fire as special power, reveals Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film, also starring Alia Bhatt, and it has been tentatively titled Dragon. Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film, also starring Alia Bhatt, and it has been tentatively titled Dragon.

Ayan Mukerji might have refuted the reports that his next with Ranbir Kapoor is a superhero film, but the director has now revealed that the movie will see the actor having a mystical connection with fire. Tentatively titled Dragon, Ranbir’s character in the film will be shown having special powers.

While the actor-director duo have a few months to go before they start filming, Ayan has given a sneak-peek into what can fans can expect from the movie.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I have not locked the title yet. ‘Dragon’ is just the tentative title. It was called Dragon because in the film, the boy has connection with fire. It is his power. The guy has a mystical connection with fire. So, I called it Dragon. There’s something I like about the word,” the director told reporters on the sidelines of the Indian premiere of Oscar-nominated film Moonlight.

Ranbir, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, is expected to start filming Ayan’s film in August. The director said that the actor will have to go to extra lengths for Dragon.

Dragon also stars Alia Bhatt and is touted as a modern-day romantic fantasy. With this, Ranbir will be stepping into the fantasy genre for the first time. Ayan said that the actor, who is also his close friend, will have to work extremely hard for the film. “Ranbir will have to put a lot of extra efforts for the movie. There’s so much stuff in the film like action, dance, movements… I hope he is going to do a lot in the film.”

This is the third collaboration between Ayan and Ranbir after the duo worked together in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

The Moonlight premiere, an initiative of MAMI and PVR Vkaao, was also attended by Kiran Rao, Kabir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sayani Gupta and Vikramaditya Motwane.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd