Ranbir Kapoor on launching cousin Aadar Jain, YRF’s new talent: I don’t know why all of us in the family act

Ranbir Kapoor had a Lion King moment while he launched Yash Raj Film’s (YRF) new boy, Aadar Shah. Aadar is Raj Kapoor’s grand son and son of Rima Jain (sister of Rishi Kapoor). This young man is a bundle of talent. He is not only an actor but also plays drums and guitar. So how did Ranbir feel when Aadar told him about his first break with YRF? “I wondered why all of us in the family act!” said the star.

Ranbir, while introducing Aadar, reminisced how nervous he himself was when he was being launched by YRF, and shared why he doesn’t give any advice to Aadar. He said, “When I was a newcomer in the film industry, many people gave me a lot of advice. But I guess you have to make your own journey. Until he doesn’t fall, he won’t know how to stand up. Until he doesn’t see his first success, he won’t be able to relish it.”

When Ranbir Kapoor is introducing his kin, there have to be talks about nepotism too. Ranbir Kapoor addressed the topic very objectively when he said, “I felt a lot of pride, gratefulness but at the same time I was a little nervous, not knowing how this boy will be accepted. It is a funny industry. Yes the privilege that he comes from, the platform that he has, will spark a debate about the insider-outsider, nepotism and all of that. I am going to keep that aside for now. Eventually we will talk about it, he will have to face it.”

Ranbir also talked about his failures and spoke about the low phase that followed after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He also said, “My first film Saawariya, was such a huge disaster. So I was prepared about it. I know how God is in the work. I am quite detached from successes and failures. And I wish Aadar and Aanya adapt and not get too attached to their success and failure too much.”

The Jagga Jasoos actor also shared a few fun memories with his cousin, the new YRF boy Aadar, while they worked together for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where Aadar was an assistant director to Karan Johar. Ranbir said, “I used to ask Aadar to say Aishwarya’s lines while I was getting ready for my sequences. That way I used him, but it helped him too. I would tell him to either say the lines with more emotions or an expression. I used to make him enact Aishwarya’s scenes too.

Meet YRF’s new talents Aadar Jain and Anya Singh :

However, Ranbir being the big brother or ‘bhaiya’ as he likes to be called by Aadar, has a final word of advice. He said, “I want to tell both the kids that the odds are the same. There is no shortcut, no formulas, there are highs and lows, lots of sacrifices. You’ve to give a lot to be accepted and be honest to your craft. It’s about how you okay the game and you’ve to be honest.”

