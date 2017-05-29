Ranbir Kapoor beefs up for a new ad. Is this look connected to Sanjay Dutt biopic? Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor will play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumari Hirani’s much-anticipated film that also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna. Ranbir Kapoor will play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumari Hirani’s much-anticipated film that also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna.

While there is still some time before you see Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen, here’s something to chew on. Ranbir Kapoor has done an advertisement for a travel website and it’s sort of cool. The new ad sees Ranbir as a traveller hopping from one destination to another. But what is curious is his beefed up look that he will also carry for Sanjay Dutt biopic. So while you may anticipate what Ranbir will look like in Sanjay Dutt biopic, this ad is a perfect glimpse of Ranbir’s new look for the film.

Ranbir will play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumari Hirani’s much-anticipated film that also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna. The film has been making a lot of buzz despite the fact that Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media. A few pictures that have been leaked online from the sets of this film have certainly raised curiosity about the film. Actor’s next film Jagga Jasos will hit theatres on July 14.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali who has worked with Ranbir in Rockstar and Tamasha expressed his desire to work with the actor again. “I always expect to do a film with Ranbir. When I was shooting with him in Tamasha, I clicked a few of his pictures and sent them to Rajkumar Hirani saying that he already looks so much like Sanjay Dutt, which is a big compliment for Ranbir I think. And when Ranbir and Raju Sir showed me his look from the film ( a biopic on Sanjay Dutt), I think he is incredibly closer to the character and I am very keen to see what they have done in that film,” Imtiaz told IANS.

