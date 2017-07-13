Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos misses overseas release

Jagga Jasoos missed its release in the UAE, Dubai and Singapore on Thursday Jagga Jasoos missed its release in the UAE, Dubai and Singapore on Thursday

There is more disheartening news for the already delayed Jagaa Jasoos. Due to last minute post-production activities, the film missed its release in the UAE, Dubai and Singapore on Thursday. But the good news is that the film makes it for its Friday release in the nick of time.

The film’s co-producer Bimal Parekh admits there has been a costly delay. “We could not open in UAE , Dubai and Singapore on Thursday morning. We had a choice of opening with the evening shows. But we decided against it. Rather than taking a risk (with the release), we decided to open on Friday along with all the other centres in India and overseas.”

Normally films open in the UAE and Dubai on Thursday. Parekh says they could manage the worldwide distribution of Jagga Jasoos on schedule in spite of the delayed “delivery” of prints only because of the producer Disney’s international reach.

“If it wasn’t for Disney’s marketing I don’t know what we would have done,” Parekh shudders.

Jagga Jasoos marks Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s collaboration post their break up. Previously they have worked in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani and Rajneeti. Jagga Jasoos also marks Ranbir Kapoor’s second film with director Anurag Basu, after Barfi.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has also turned producer for this film. Although the actor hails from a family that boasts of popular Bollywood actors, during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com the actor told us that being a producer is not a natural progression for him.

