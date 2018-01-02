Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted gearing up for Brahmastra in Israel

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted in Israel prepping up for Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted in Israel prepping up for Brahmastra.

After enjoying some private time in Bali right before ringing in the New Year, looks Alia Bhatt is back to work on her upcoming project Brahmastra. In some new fan pictures, Alia and co-star Ranbir Kapoor are seen posing with fans in Israel. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also accompanied the duo in the pictures.

The first installment of Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure trilogy, will be shot in Israel and Jordan as per reports. Brahmastra is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan alongside Alia and Ranbir. While this is the first time Alia and Ranbir are sharing screen in a film, this is also the first time they are going to be working with Big B.

Adventure fantasy is a relatively unexplored genre in Bollywood. And complete with Ayan’s wonderful direction and the excellent acting repertoire of its cast, Brahmastra could be the flagbearer of the genre for the country. “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be,” director Ayan Mujkerji had earlier said while talking about his project at a recent event.

[More Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted with fans at Tel Aviv. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/K9Kv9rek8o — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) January 1, 2018

[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted with fans at Tel Aviv. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/Ut4eAFkOgG — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) January 1, 2018

As was announced by Karan Johar on the occasion of Amitabh’s birthday, Brahmastra hits the theaters on August 15, 2019. Meanwhile, Gold actor Mouni Roy was also reported to be a part of the project earlier.

