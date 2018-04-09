Recent on-screen Bollywood pairs whose chemistry was just too off-the-charts: Ranbir-Deepika, Varun-Alia and more

These GenY on-screen couples definitely bring somthing magical everytime they star together. These GenY on-screen couples definitely bring somthing magical everytime they star together.

One of the major selling points for Bollywood films has long been its lead star cast. If the lead pair’s chemistry clicks with the audiences, the film instantly makes the checklist of movie buffs. No wonder then that classic on-screen couples like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol manage to pull fans to the theatres even today. While evergreen couples like Jaya Bhaduri-Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor and Raj Kapoor-Nargis were the apple of everyone’s eyes in the yesteryears, there are also a number of GenY pairs that speak to youngsters today.

Well, their chemistry might not be as iconic as the ones before but there is definitely something magical about it. Be it Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, these recent on-screen pairs promise to bring something new in their camaraderie every time they appear together. Here we name five such couples.

Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's rapport in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was much love by audiences.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had set hearts racing with their first appearance together in 2008’s Bachna Ae Haseeno. But only after Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in 2013 did the two really work their magic on audiences. The former real-life couple even won many hearts with the kind of professionalism they showed in dealing with their break-up during the shoot of the film. Their chemistry as Ved and Tara in 2015’s Tamasha also made them one of the most loved pairs on screen.

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat

But giving tough competition to Ranbir-Deepika is the female actor’s reel bond with current beau Ranveer Singh. Their sizzling chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela (2013) bowled audiences over. DeepVeer, as they are endearingly called by fans, have appeared in three Bhansali period dramas till date and their appearances together have been awe-inspiring. In fact, fans were utterly disappointed when it was announced that the two will not be sharing a single scene in their latest offering Padmaavat.

Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's chemistry was off-the-charts in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Student of The Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s camaraderie really shined in 2014’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film’s sequel that hit the screens last year went on to become one of the highest grossing films of the year and fans were in love with the leading duo’s rapport. The two appeared together on the last season of Koffee with Karan and revealed a great many things about their friends-cum-sibling like bond off-screen.

Arjun Kapoor – Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor debuted opposite Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra also made their debut together with 2012’s Ishaqzaade. There was something very raw in their chemistry as Zoya Qureshi and Parma Chauhan and it never felt like the two are featuring in a film for the first time. Fans were eagerly waiting for them to sign a project together again and the two have now been roped in for two projects with each other — Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in a still from Jagga Jasoos.

Ranbir and Katrina first appeared in 2009’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The audiences found their chemistry very fresh and vibrant. After the Rajkumar Santoshi rom-com, the two even appeared in intense roles in 2010’s Rajneeti. Their rapport was also much appreciated in the Anurag Basu musical romance Jagga Jasoos but things took a rather sour turn during the promotions of the film. While things are still unclear on whether the two will ever join hands again for a film, movie buffs are sure looking forward to it.

