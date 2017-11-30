Rana Daggubati to star in trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi, will pay tribute to Rajesh Khanna

rana daggubati next film a tribute to rajesh khanna rana daggubati next film a tribute to rajesh khanna

Post Baahubali success, Rana Daggubati has been choosing his film projects carefully. He made a grand entry in 2017 with Baahubali: The Conclusion and then impressed the audience with Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which had released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It seems his tryst with trilingual films is here to stay as we just got to know about his next project inspired by Rajesh Khanna starrer Haathi Mere Saathi.

The actor would be paying his tribute to the later actor and the film which has been winning hearts ever since its release in 1971. The film is not going to be a remake of the original but would take inspirations from Haathi Mere Saathi and is said to be based on real-life incidents.

This Rana starrer is expected to be high on VFX and marks the Hindi debut of Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Solomon. The actor shared the news on his Twitter account and wrote, “Work in progress ;) filming begins January 2018!” RJ Alok shared, ” @RanaDaggubati ‘s next , A trilingual , to relese for diwali 2018 ,will be shot in indian & thailand . film name will be ‘Hathi Mere Sathi’ in Hindi.”

So, will this film be Rana’s next outing in Hindi? Well, that is something which we would soon get to know. Meanwhile, Rana announced, “Anizham thirunal Marthanda Varma- the king of Travancore is the character I tell a story as soon. PreProduction in progress. The film will be directed by K.Madhu written by Robin Thirumala and Seven arts Mohan is the line producer on the film!!”

Apart from this, Rana will also star in Telugu film 1945, which is touted to be a period flick set in the pre-Independence era.

