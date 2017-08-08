Ramesh Taurani on approaching Salman Khan for Race 3: Casting announcement soon

Ramesh Taurani was non-committal on whether Salman Khan is a part of Race 3. Ramesh Taurani was non-committal on whether Salman Khan is a part of Race 3.

There have been reports that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has agreed to join the Race franchise after persuasion by Ramesh Taurani, who has been trying to rope in the actor for the past four years. It is also being said that Salman’s condition for doing Race 3 was that Remo D’Souza directs him. When we asked Ramesh Taurani if he indeed has approached the 51-year-old actor, the producer told indianexpress.com, “There’s no confirmation yet. I can’t comment on it right now. But the film will go on floors this year and soon the announcement about the cast will be made.”

The first two installments of the successful franchise had Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, while rest of the cast underwent a change from the first to the second part. Now, if Salman indeed comes on board for Race 3, it will be interesting to see whether that leaves space for Saif or not.

Also, Remo, in an earlier interaction, refuted media reports and maintained that the only Salman Khan project that he is working on is the yet-untitled dance film, which revolves around a father and daughter. The choreographer-filmmaker also denied rumours that Salman was planning to back out from their collaboration for he wasn’t sure if he could pull off the role of a father trying to learn dancing to please his daughter. After the failure of Tubelight, it is being speculated that Salman is quite cautious of his film choices and he might not be in a mood for another experimental character or movie.

“I don’t know where this news is coming from. I am not involved with Race 3. So, I don’t know whether Salman Khan is a part of the film or not. Salman Khan is very much a part of my dance film where he plays the role of a father. He is a man of his words,” Remo said.

