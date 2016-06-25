Latest News

Raman Raghav 2.0 box office collections: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer earns Rs 2.46 cr

Raman Raghav 2.0 managed to mint only Rs. 2.46 cr in two days of its release.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2016 10:49 am
Raman Raghav 2.0 starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal had a slow start at the box office.
Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Raman Raghav 2.0 starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal, which released on Friday, had a slow start at the box office. The movie managed to mint only Rs. 1.20 crore on its opening day.

On day two, the film managed to earn Rs 1.36 cr. making the total box office collections of the film Rs 2.46 cr.

The movie, which is loosely inspired by notorious psychopath Raman Raghav who embarked on a murderous killing spree in Mumbai during the mid-1960s, was released in 770 screens across India.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Raman Raghav 2.0 box office collections on Twitter.

The movie released with six other films, including “Junooniyat” and Hollywood biggie “Independence Day: Resurgence”. Both these films have not earned favourable reviews, however the critics have lauded “Raman Raghav 2.0” for being a taut thriller with impactful performances by not just Nawazuddin, but also Vicky Kaushal.

Distributed by Reliance Entertainment, the film is produced by Phantom Films, co-owned by Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

(With IANS inputs)

