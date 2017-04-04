Rama Navami: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhur Bhandarkar wish fans

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s movie Randamoozham. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s movie Randamoozham.

As the country is celebrating Rama Navami today, Bollywood stars aren’t far behind and took to social media to wish people on the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared, “T 2483 – Happy Ram Navmi to all .. prosperity and happiness always.” Director Madhur Bhandarkar also took to Twitter and shared, “May Lord Rama bless you with Success, Happiness and Peace on the auspicious occasion of #RamNavami.⁰#HappyRamNavami #JaiShriRam.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s movie Randamoozham. The speculations were rife that both Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will work in the project. The film director Sreekumar confirmed that Amitabh will play an important role but Aishwarya will not be a part of the project.

T 2483 – Happy Ram Navmi to all .. prosperity and happiness always .. !! pic.twitter.com/kqjkgrwoIa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2017

May Lord Rama bless you with Success, Happiness and Peace on the auspicious occasion of #RamNavami.⁰#HappyRamNavami #JaiShriRam!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Qlf4bUJWg — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 4, 2017

“Yes, he is the Bhishma of Randamoozham. We aren’t taking any cinematic liberties with the character for the movie, he will be playing the role as it is in the book,” Sreekumar was quoted in an interview with Times of India. Mohanlal, in an interview with a Malayalam channel, said that scripting of Randamoozham — an adaptation of Vasudevan Nair’s novel of the same name — is completed. The pre-production process is currently in progress. The movie will have two parts and the overall budget of the project will be around Rs 600 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Sarkar 3. Director Ram Gopal Varma earlier wrote on Facebook, “My belief is that a mistake I made in Sarkar Raj is that I downplayed Sarkar’s character in comparison to Shanker. I overlooked the fact that Sarkar was Sarkar because of Sarkar and then instead of making Shanker into a Sarkar, I killed Shanker. I have consciously tried to correct that mistake in Sarkar 3 and achieve a bigger high in it than Sarkar.”

