‘Ram Lakhan’ remake a business proposition: Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor says remaking “Ram Lakhan” is more of a business proposition than a creative one.

“Ram Lakhan”, released in 1989, was directed by Subhash Ghai and starred Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia and Raakhee.

“I think remaking “Ram Lakhan” is more of business proposition than creative. But I think Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar will do their best,” Kapoor told PTI in an interview here.

Shetty and Johar have announced that they would be making a remake of “Ram Lakhan”.

Kapoor did not name any actor who would be apt to be part of the film’s remake version.

When asked if his actor nephew Arjun would be fit for his role, Kapoor said, “I don’t know. I think it depends on filmmakers. There are certain filmmakers who are casting actors more for the excitement of first look than getting the perfect cast for a bigger picture.”

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old actor is happy with the response received by his latest film “Dil Dhadakane Do”.

“I am glad that the film did so well. It’s a team work and everyone has done a good job. I am thankful to Zoya for giving me an opportunity to be part of this big project,” he said.

“I am open to playing father… grand-father roles,” he added.

“Dil Dhadakane Do”, directed by Zoya Akhtar had Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

