Ram Gopal Varma to make biopic on Bruce Lee, release it on same time as Shekhar Kapur’s Little Dragon

Ram Gopal Varma today announced on Twitter that he is going to make a biopic on Bruce Lee after Shekhar Kapur was roped in to co-write and helm “Little Dragon”, a feature film about the martial art icon’s early days. Varma claimed that only he can do justice to Lee’s biopic as he knows “tremendously more about Bruce Lee than his daughter Shannon Lee, his wife Linda Lee and ShekharKapur”. “Just because of my devotional worship of Bruce Lee I am going to make his biopic and release it (at the) same time as Shekhar Kapur’s authorised one,” he wrote.

Verma, however, made clear that he had nothing against “Shekar Kapur who I admire immensely but it’s just my obsessive fascination for Bruce Lee.” “In spite of the closeness of family and brilliance of @shekharkapur I believe only I can do justice to do his biopic.” Meanwhile, “Little Dragon” is backed by Chinese investors and will explore the formative years and adventures of the martial arts legend in 1950s Hong Kong.

Veteran Hollywood casting director Mary Vernieu is currently leading a worldwide search for the actor to play the charismatic teenage, Lee. The film will be co-scripted and produced by Lee’s daughter, who runs Bruce Lee Entertainment, a division of the Bruce Lee Family Company, which is dedicated to promoting and protecting Lee’s legacy and ideas.

“The film will be a contemporary take on Bruce Lee who, aside from being considered the most gifted and famous martial artist of all time, is now accepted as a major philosopher in his own right,” said Kapur in a statement. “It is important that audiences today can relate their own lives to the journey of Bruce Lee, who manages to tap into his inner wisdom and harness his true destiny before it’s too late.”

