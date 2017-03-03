Ram Gopal Varma calls Tiger Shroff bikini babe, Urmila Matondkar

On Tiger Shroff’s birthday, Ram Gopal Varma made him his target and called him a bikini babe. On Tiger Shroff’s birthday, Ram Gopal Varma made him his target and called him a bikini babe.

Ram Gopal Varma just cannot help himself and truly believes and practices his right to express whatever he feels, especially via his tweets. But this time, Sarkar franchise director threw some serious shade on Tiger Shroff while ostensibly wishing him on his birthday. He started by calling Tiger a ‘bikini babe’ as he shared a shirtless picture of Tiger as he emerged from the sea. The picture was earlier used by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to wish Tiger on his birthday. The actor will appear in KJo’s Student Of The Year 2. They had said in the tweet, “Here’s wishing the soon to be student, a very happy birthday! The wait to see this hotness on screen is excruciating! @iTIGERSHROFF.”

In a series of tweets, the filmmaker had more than a few words of advice for Tiger.

It appears Ram Gopal Varma was not too enamoured with the image. He first tweeted, along with the very image, “@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn’t hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think.”

RGV then went on with his tweets and posted, “@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this. @iTIGERSHROFF u might have a six pack of muscle groups better than @bindasbhidu but his eyes and body language have far better many groups.”

But the director later realised that he is going too far and posted a clarification, addressing Tiger’s father Jackie and mother Ayesha, “Hey @bindasbhidu all my tweets on @iTIGERSHROFF are purely as ur fan and not otherwise ..please tell this to @AyeshaShroff and him.”

But he did not stop here and also wrote, “@ITigershroff Truly real men like Bruce Lee and @bindasbhidu don’t ever pose in a Urmilaish way.”

See all the tweets to Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff:

@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn’t hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this pic.twitter.com/4NzLg3cjUZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

@iTIGERSHROFF u might have a six pack of muscle groups better than @bindasbhidu but his eyes and body language have far better many groups pic.twitter.com/aKZMV4YgOW — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

Hey @bindasbhidu all my tweets on @iTIGERSHROFF are purely as ur fan and not otherwise ..please tell this to @AyeshaShroff and him pic.twitter.com/9a53ogH4b9 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

@ITigershroff Truly real men like Bruce Lee and @bindasbhidu don’t ever pose in a Urmilaish way pic.twitter.com/Y2GA00Bqw0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

It is noteworthy that Ram Gopal Varma is presently directing the film Sarkar 3 and Jackie Shroff is also a part of the film’s cast. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles. Now, we just don’t know how Tiger, Jackie or mother Ayesha will react to this!

