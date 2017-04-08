Ram Gopal Varma targets Anurag Kashyap and Phantom. Is he referring to molestation charges against Vikas Bahl?

While Anurag Kashyap reiterates in his interviews that Ram Gopal Varma is not an enemy, the two are not on talking terms. While Anurag Kashyap reiterates in his interviews that Ram Gopal Varma is not an enemy, the two are not on talking terms.

All is not well at Anurag Kashyap’s production house Phantom. One of its stakeholders Vikas Bahl was recently accused of molestation by a young woman working at Phantom. It was reported that Vikas has not been coming to the office for last few weeks.

This new quagmire of allegations, disputes and fights in Phantom have caught Anurag Kashyap’s bete noire, Ram Gopal Varma’s attention. Anurag and Ramu, who once shared a friendly relationship, courtesy their film Satya starring Manoj Bajpayee, have over the years gone their separate paths. While Anurag reiterates in his interviews that Ramu is not an enemy, the two are not on talking terms. In a series of tweets, Ramu has now taken a dig at Anurag Kashyap and his company Phantom. Going by these tweets, Ramu is very patiently telling us why Phantom could fail as a company.

“Phantom is a multiple face of illusion, with a non-truthful and malicious intent: Company is the reality of error and the Phantom of lies. I swear on Steven Spielberg that I am not trying to be a Shandaar of my Company becomes I have no Anurag for Phantoms relationships. A queen is created by a various Phantomousous number of people but a Company is created by just one single King. A phantom is a mirage by definition and a Company exists in real like u can see for urself in the pic below,” Ramu wrote on Twitter.

I swear on Steven Spielberg that I am not trying to be a SHANDAR of my COMPANY becos I have no ANURAG for PHANTOMous relationships pic.twitter.com/qK4GJG7Gcj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 7, 2017

A QUEEN is created by a various PHANTOMous number of people but a COMPANY is created by just one single KING pic.twitter.com/w9oLeqyrq7 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 7, 2017

A PHANTOM is a mirage by definition and a COMPANY exists in real like u can see for urself in the pic below pic.twitter.com/b9vu53983q — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 7, 2017

Ramu used terms like ‘Phantom,’ ‘Shandaar,’ and ‘Queen’ to pin-point at Anurag Kashyap’s production house, while smartly playing around with words and comparing it with his own brand with words like ‘Company’ and ‘Factory’ (name of Ramu’s offices).

“A Phantom is meant to disappear by its very nature whereas a Company will exist forever. More a factory is not like a Phantom to disappear..it was growing to be a Company, ” Ramu added.

A long meeting between Anurag and Vikas took place last week that escalated into a major fight, reported SpotboyE.com. The report suggests that Anurag wants Vikas out of the company. However, it would not be possible as Vikas is an equal shareholder in Phantom. “Anurag and Vikas are both equal shareholders in Phantom. Let’s not forget that if Anurag is the face of the company, Vikas is the founder. Phantom is Vikas’ brainchild,” a source was quoted in the report.

Also Read: Despite Pink winning a National Award, Amitabh Bachchan is gloomy. Why did he write such a sensitive note on Twitter?

Things have not been smooth between Anurag and Vikas ever since Bombay Velvet and Shandaar tanked. The two shared some creative difference during the making of Bombay Velvet that created the rift in their relations. The two had several heated exchanges ever since. Bombay Velvet was directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Vikas Bahl.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd