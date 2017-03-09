Ram Gopal Varma’s Sunny Leone tweet: After FIR, film union boycotts RGV

Film Studio Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union will be boycotting Ram Gopal Varma because of his tweet about Sunny Leone. Film Studio Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union will be boycotting Ram Gopal Varma because of his tweet about Sunny Leone.

A day after Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial tweet on the International Women’s Day mentioning Sunny Leone, a powerful film union, Film Studio Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union with 52,000 members, has decided to boycott the filmmaker, as reported by ANI. On Wednesday, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted that all women in the world should make men happy like Sunny Leone does. The outspoken director had a FIR lodged against him in Goa and a Twitter campaign is already on, asking people to boycott him on Twitter. The director, however, has tweeted he doesn’t care and will lodge a counter police complaint.

While ostensibly wishing women on the occasion of Women’s Day, RGV had tweeted, “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives.” Soon a backlash started but when has Varma backed down? “The negative noise towards my tweet on @SunnyLeone arises from ultimate hypocrisy.She has more honesty and more self respect than any woman,” he wrote on social media.

He also called people criticising his tweet illiterates, “All u illiterates who dint understand my earlier 2 tweets on @SunnyLeone atleast go through dictionary unless u are uneducated for that too.”

Pratiksha Kargaonkar, belonging to women’s branch of Hindu group Hindu Janajagruti, filed a complaint against him in Goa. The complaint states that insulting a woman’s prestige is a cognisable offence under the Indecent Representation of Women Act, hence an offence should be registered against the director under Cyber Law for victimisation of women. Pratiksha has also demanded that Varma’s Twitter account be permanently blocked.

“Filing counter against OverActivist wid 212 followers which wud b her family n friends, for disrespecting 18 lakh followers of @SunnyLeone,” he wrote. he also applied a rather interesting take on deciding who is right, “Only God nd Social media numbers r true judges nd who disagree shud check no, of @SunnyLeone followers with their own numbers b4 they tweet.” However, with the influential organisation boycotting him, the whole controversy can acquire a new colour.

