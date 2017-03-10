Ram Gopal Varma’s Sunny Leone tweet: Activist approaches Goa Women’s Commission, wants Sarkar 3 boycotted

Boycott Sarkar 3, demand a women’s organisation, which filed a police complaint against Ram Gopal Varma Boycott Sarkar 3, demand a women’s organisation, which filed a police complaint against Ram Gopal Varma

A women’s organisation, which filed a police complaint against Ram Gopal Varma for his derogatory tweet on Women’s Day mentioning Sunny Leone, has approached the Goa State Women’s Commission seeking action against the filmmaker. The organisation has also appealed people to boycott Varma’s upcoming film Sarkar 3. Ranragini, which has affiliated to Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, had filed a complaint with Goa’s Mapusa police on Wednesday evening against Varma.

It filed a complaint yesterday against Varma with the State Women’s Commission, the organisation’s local office-bearer Pratiksha Korgaonkar said. In a statement issued here last evening, Korgaonkar said, “Boycott film Sarkar 3 releasing this week and teach a lesson to Ram Gopal Varma, who has used threatening language against women.”

The complaint said Varma has gravely insulted women with his tweet. Meanwhile, various celebrities have expressed their views on Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet. Jackie Shroff, who will be seen in Sarkar 3, have denounced the director’s move.

“He is a big boy. He knows what he is talking about or he doesn’t know. I will not say such a thing about a lady. It is his thinking. What he thinks about people he says. He has said things about Bachchan Saab and so many other things too. They say freedom of speech. I have control, I have a Lakshman Rekha,” Shroff said.

Sunny Leone has also said, “Change only happens when we have one voice, so let’s choose your words wisely! Peace and love!!.”

Her biggest foe in the industry, Rakhi Sawant however uninhibitedly supported Ram Gopal Varma,”Whatever Ram Gopal Varma said is right. I am with him, where he has praised Sunny Leone. I would also like to say that every woman, as said by Ram Gopal Varma, should learn to give pleasure. Women should let go their responsibilities of the kitchen and should take coaching classes of how to give pleasure,” she said. This, however, is not the first time Rakhi Sawant openly insulted her rival Sunny Leone.

