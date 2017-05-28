Ram Gopal Varma quits Twitter, says ‘no thanks’ for following him. Read his last tweet

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has bid goodbye to Twitter. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has bid goodbye to Twitter.

In the last few years, Ram Gopal Varma’s onscreen work stopped making any difference. However, that did not stop RGV from trending. It was his Twitter presence that made more noise and his tweets somewhat retained his prominence. But, not any more though. The filmmaker quit Twitter on Saturday evening and shared with his followers that he would now be available only on the photo/video-sharing platform — Instagram.

Varma, whose rendezvous with Twitter began on May 27, 2009 often hogging controversies, didn’t specify the reason behind quitting the micro-blogging site. “My pleasantly unpleasant surprise is I am getting out of Twitter…To all my followers, no thanks for following me all these years,” he wrote after completing eight years on Twitter.

RGV further added, “I decided to speak only through pictures and videos on Instagram from now on…” His last tweet read, “This my last tweet before my tweet death..but I will not RIP and seriously work from now on @RGVzoomin Birth:27/5/2009 Death:27/5/2017 (sic)”.

From mocking actor Tiger Shroff to tweeting controversial comments involving Sunny Leone and Sridevi that even earned him a police complaint, the 55-year-old filmmaker constantly courted trouble thanks to his posts on Twitter. Despite the flak, Varma never stopped sharing his opinion. That’s why it has left everyone wondering about the reason behind him quitting Twitter.

On the work front, his latest film, megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sarkar 3, failed at the box office. Keeping that aside, the director has launched his maiden web series, Guns and Thighs, which is about the Mumbai mafia. Its trailer was recently unveiled and it assures that the series will be bold, dark and atypical RGV’s work of art.

Talking about quitting Twitter, Varma is the latest Bollywood celebrity to exit the social media site. Earlier this week, playback singer Sonu Nigam quit Twitter, saying he was against “one-sided” discussion on the micro-blogging site. His decision came after his colleague, Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Twitter account was suspended for his defamatory remark against Shehla Rashid, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

