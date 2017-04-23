Ram Gopal Varma questions awards shows: Aamir Khan doesn’t attend National Awards which speaks about those events

Ram Gopal Varma: Highest quality films are made by Aamir Khan and that he doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award committee including national speaks loud. Ram Gopal Varma: Highest quality films are made by Aamir Khan and that he doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award committee including national speaks loud.

Ram Gopal Varma has brought back the debate on authenticity of award shows in a series of tweets. The director also raised questions on National Awards, given Aamir Khan’s visible absence from the winners’ announcement at the prestigious event this year. He also said that Aamir is the greatest filmmaker in the country and the fact that he doesn’t attend any award shows speaks volumes about their credibility.

Fact that Aamir khan,the greatest film maker of india does not attend any award events including national award speaks about those events — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 23, 2017

Highest quality films are made by Aamir and that he doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award commitee including national speaks loud — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 23, 2017

“Fact that Aamir Khan, the greatest filmmaker of India does not attend any award events including national award speaks about those events. Highest quality films are made by Aamir and that he doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award committee including national speaks loud,” RGV said in a series of tweets. Akshay Kumar has announced the Best Actor for his performance in Rustom at the National Awards this year. And amid adulation from his fans, many also cited his closeness to jury head Priyadarshan for Akshay’s win.

Priyadarshan clarified his stand and told indianexpress.com, “We considered both Rustom and Airlift and felt Akshay showed versatility. In Rustom, his performance was dramatic, while in Airlift it was realistic. You tell me who could have been the choice then?” Aamir Khan, perhaps, for Dangal, if the popular perception is something to go by? I said. Obviously not impressed with the option, for Aamir doesn’t believe in awards. Why should we give an actor who rejects awards? When someone is saying he does not believe in awards then why should we give it to him?”

