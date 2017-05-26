Ram Gopal Varma’s new series Guns and Thighs is set in the times of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan? Watch teaser

Ram Gopal Varma’s new series is titled Guns and Thighs. Ram Gopal Varma’s new series is titled Guns and Thighs.

Ram Gopal Varma is now working on a series titled Guns and Thighs, and it is all about the Mumbai mafia. The director, whose film Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan released recently, took to Twitter to share the news and tweeted, “Am taking off on a brand new journey towards GUNS and THIGHS.”

He did not just announce the project but released a six-minute long teaser trailer. In the trailer, we see RGV’s reason for doing this series. He says, “I always wanted to tell the complete true story of the Mumbai Mafia. In its raw and real form. Since for various reasons I couldn’t do that in films, I am going to do it here.” There is blood, there is sex and above all it is dark. The narration in the back ground, is so starkly different from amazing shots of Mumbai. And as the tale takes a violent turn, we see the direction this series will take.

Am taking off on a brand new journey towards GUNS and THIGHS http://t.co/hzfkV4YhOH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2017

Trailer of my most ambitious project GUNS and THIGHS Series season 1 trailer http://t.co/hzfkV4YhOH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2017

It talks about that time in Mumbai when Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan’s D-Company ruled the city. It also talks about the time when the two split ways and swore to kill each other. It talks about how a mother lost her son in the gang wars that ensued on the streets of the city later.

We all know really well about how this director specialises in portraying strong characters with flaws. From the looks of the trailer, it looks like he would be doing that with his series as well. The differences between the good, bad and the ugly gets distinct, or blurs depending on your perspective.

The webseries is jointly produced by Stormcell Entertainment, a German based company and Ram Gopal Varma Talkies. The official website has a statement from producer Boris-Alexander Grönemeyer, “As the audience shifts their attention from the conventional theater screen towards other formats, especially with Series being consumed at home, the time has come for an extremely hard hitting story like GUNS and THIGHS. Too vast in scale and epic in nature to be told in a feature film, and maybe too close to the truth, RGV is setting the bar for Indian storytelling higher than ever and doesn’t shy from exposing the truth in all its glory,” said Boris-Alexander.

There will be four seasons, each consisting of 10 episodes. The release date, however, is yet to be announced.

