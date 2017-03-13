Ram Gopal Varma makes some bizarre analysis of Holi, and it is cringeworthy. See tweets

Ram Gopal Varma has now shared his views on Holi. Ram Gopal Varma has now shared his views on Holi.

Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets are sometimes beyond comprehension. The director recently took a dig at Tiger Shroff on Twitter. He also faced a backlash from several quarters of society for his tweets on Sunny Leone. It seems that criticism is the last thing that’s going to stop RGV. The Sarkar director has now shared his views on Holi. While other actors took to social media to wish their fans on the festival of colours, Ramu did some weird analysis of Holi.

The filmmaker wrote, “More Foolishness of festivals is celebrating victory over problems we not even aware of and ignoring both our present problems and solutions.” He further wrote, “I doubt even 1 in 120 crore Indians knows a reason why Holi is celebrated but they all do become Bhang needs no reason ..Mera Bharat Mahaan.”

In another tweet RGV shared, “Greatest thing about Holi is that this is only legitimate day in entire year men and women can see and touch each other in wet clothes.” He went on to write, “I really don’t know which god killed which ranks have that we celebrating Holi but I thank Rakshas for creating such wonderfully sexy moments.”

See Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets on Holi:

Foolishness of festivals is celebrating victory over problems we not even aware of and ignoring both our present problems and solutions🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor preferred not to react to Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet about Sunny Leone. “I can’t comment on Ram Gopal Varma. We have better things to talk about. I would not dignify that with an answer,” Sonam said.

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma said though she isn’t aware of the tweet, she doesn’t appreciate any sexist comment. “I have not seen this particular tweet. But I don’t appreciate anybody making any sexist remark,” Konkana said.

