Ram Gopal Varma made Sarkar 3 because of Amitabh Bachchan, says he downplayed his character in Sarkar Raj

After almost eight years, Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan are coming together in Sarkar 3. The trailer has impressed us but above all, it is Big B who has taken away all the limelight. In a post on Facebook, RGV went candid about why he made the film. While addressing his own question the director said he felt he did not do the justice to Amitabh’s character of Sarkar in the second part, Sarkar Raj, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. He wrote, “My belief is that a mistake I made in Sarkar Raj is that I downplayed Sarkar’s character in comparison to Shanker. I overlooked the fact that Sarkar was Sarkar because of Sarkar and then instead of making Shanker into a Sarkar, I killed Shanker. I have consciously tried to correct that mistake in Sarkar 3 and achieve a bigger high in it than Sarkar.”

He also speaks about how like Sarkar and Sarkar Raj, the third instalment is not only about family or social issues but also has a deepened meaning in it. “The canvas of Sarkar 3 is bigger because its world is not limited to just the travails and tribulations of just a family with some external disturbances. The scale and the negative forces in the earlier two films are much less in comparison to those of Sarkar 3 and that will of course call for Sarkar to deal with them in a much more ruthless premeditation and in the process showcase an ultra savage side of his nature lurkingly hidden beneath his charming front,” the director wrote.

He continued, “While the plot outwardly deals with the multifaceted crisis in the Sarkar tradition, this time there will be much larger dramatic events and even larger than life unique characters set against a backdrop of one-upmanships, criminal business practices and terrifying conspiracies. The film will be about highly relatable human emotions like revenge, betrayals, relationships etc but presented in situations not seen before.”

He promises that the story telling of Sarkar 3 will have a gritty visual rhythm laced with a powerful lining of the everyday realistic world but shot in an advanced style.

The film, which is scheduled for April 7 release, stars Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh, Manoj Bajpayee and few others in pivotal roles.

