Ram Gopal Varma is obsessed with Sunny Leone and now, she reminds him of Sania Mirza. See pics

After quitting Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma has started to share his not-so-insightful thoughts on Instagram. The director is doing everything possible to promote his short film, Meri Beti SUNNY LEONE Banna Chaahti Hai, and this time has said how the subject of his web series, former adult star Sunny Leone, reminds a girl of tennis player Sania Mirza. Sharing a picture of Sania, the director wrote, “A girl told someone, MBSLBCI reminded her of, though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond an age because she will have to wear skirts. The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl’s sexuality against herself.”

In fact, the director has called it his version of the iconic family drama Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. He wrote, “Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hai is My Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ the first ever family film I made in my entire career.” The director, whose recent film Sarkar 3 tanked at the box office, in a series of posts on his Instagram account, shared the basic plot of his series and how sexual desires or stories related to them are always a hit in the country.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s post:

He wrote, “Really true family issues are about out focussed parents not realising the focussed issues of their children and that’s what Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai about. The love of the old and very old is not doubted but the polluted nature of it is unbearable to the young and the very young and that’s what #MeriBetiSunnyLeoneBannaChaahtiHai about. The young hates the love of the old because it comes from a morally corrupted and a socially manipulated emotion. The philosophy of MBSLBCH You can’t soar like an eagle if you are weighed down with dogs. Like the girl in MBSLBCI if you want to jump into the depth of the sky it’s necessary that ur feet should be first on the ground and also u have to be in line to get off the line.”

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma’s short film Guns and Thighs failed to do well among the audiences but Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hai has garnered good views on the YouTube.

